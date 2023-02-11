Adam West Trends As Fans Debate Best Batman Actor
Adam West is trending because people are debating the best Batman actor. As rumors swirl about another older bat appearing near the end of the upcoming Flash movie, a lot of fans think the old TV version is just fine. About 56 years ago, fans saw the actor establishing the now-iconic rogues gallery in that series. For many people who had never picked up a comic book, he and Burt Ward were the faces of the Dynamic Duo. But, as comics have become a bigger industry and major movie franchises center around costumed heroes, the field has become very crowded. But, the old-timey gentle feel of that Batman never left some people.
In this ever-deepening argument, Alan Moore thinks that West would be the best answer at this point in superhero media. On the subject, he offered, "Increasingly, I think the best version of Batman was Adam West, which didn't take it at all seriously."
I'm not sure why Adam West is trending but I will never pass on the chance to show off a young Ulti getting to meet the greatest Batman to ever don the cowl. pic.twitter.com/jsLlTojPMx— Ulti (@IAmUltimatePred) February 10, 2023
"Most people equate comics with superhero movies now That adds another layer of difficulty for me," Moore added. "I haven't seen a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film. They have blighted cinema, and also blighted culture to a degree. Several years ago, I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood. That seemed dangerous, it was infantilizing the population."
Who's your favorite Batman? Let us know in the comments down below!
Let's not forget the moves
Adam West getting it pic.twitter.com/rEWm6x4XYH— 🅲🅰🅿🅾🅽🅴 (@capone214) February 10, 2023
Pay homage
I've never seen a bad Batman actor, but since Adam West is trending, here is an Adam West appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/co2uXDduAl— Brian Arnold (@phillyradiogeek) February 10, 2023
Exceeded every expectation
Not sure why Adam West is trending but just wanted to tell y'all he was one of the nicest, most awesome people I ever got to work with.
I did a small, very dumb show with him at G4 pretty late in his life and he exceeded every expectation I had of him as a celeb and human being.— Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) February 10, 2023
Such a different time
Batman (1966–1968)— Matthew Alan Mullins (@MatthewAMullins) February 6, 2023
ABC TV Series
3 Seasons – 120 Episodes
Behind the Scenes
Adam West as Batman filming a scene in which the California sky just wasn't blue enough pic.twitter.com/7DVbcBDgLU
What an amazing story
Adam West is trending. I'm forever grateful to him because he helped me, a #stutterer , gain fluency. I've told this story on some storytelling stages in DC, but I'm sharing a truncated version of it here, one I posted on FB the day he died in June 2017 #AdamWest #stuttering pic.twitter.com/OwZv5KzvDa— Shawn LIKE, A COMPLETE TOTAL PARODY Westfall (@shawnwestfall) February 10, 2023
Amazing fanart
Adam West #Batman pic.twitter.com/rWLZSZpNV8— Dave Bardin (@dave_bardin) February 10, 2023
The level of talent on this show
Adam West with Eartha Kitt and Cesar Romero pic.twitter.com/gqzEx5z7DV— Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 10, 2023
He had a sick ride too
#Batman (1966-1968) : 1955 Lincoln Futura concept— QuirkyFilms (@FilmsQuirky) February 10, 2023
Adam West's #Batmobile was filmed with 7 different angles at varying times of the day leaving the #Batcave for the 60's TV series.#FilmTwitter #MovieMotors #CarsOfCelluloid 🚘 pic.twitter.com/qZzi8ypvlr