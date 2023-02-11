Adam West Trends As Fans Debate Best Batman Actor

Adam West is trending because people are debating the best Batman actor. As rumors swirl about another older bat appearing near the end of the upcoming Flash movie, a lot of fans think the old TV version is just fine. About 56 years ago, fans saw the actor establishing the now-iconic rogues gallery in that series. For many people who had never picked up a comic book, he and Burt Ward were the faces of the Dynamic Duo. But, as comics have become a bigger industry and major movie franchises center around costumed heroes, the field has become very crowded. But, the old-timey gentle feel of that Batman never left some people.

In this ever-deepening argument, Alan Moore thinks that West would be the best answer at this point in superhero media. On the subject, he offered, "Increasingly, I think the best version of Batman was Adam West, which didn't take it at all seriously."

I'm not sure why Adam West is trending but I will never pass on the chance to show off a young Ulti getting to meet the greatest Batman to ever don the cowl. pic.twitter.com/jsLlTojPMx — Ulti (@IAmUltimatePred) February 10, 2023

"Most people equate comics with superhero movies now That adds another layer of difficulty for me," Moore added. "I haven't seen a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film. They have blighted cinema, and also blighted culture to a degree. Several years ago, I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood. That seemed dangerous, it was infantilizing the population."

