The Batman Fans Compare Robert Pattinson to Adam West

The Batman has fans of the hero discussing Adam West. Matt Reeves’ big reboot of the franchise is here, and it’s a pretty dark turn. That tone has a lot of people thinking back to the Batman television show featuring the beloved actor. The two approaches couldn’t be more different. West’s version of The Caped Crusader was a lighthearted affair with a hero who had been doing this for a while. In the most modern incarnation, Bruce Wayne is still grappling with his parents’ death and trying to refine his technique. There is indeed room for both roads when it comes to Batman. However, fans of the character are going to rank all of these actors against each other. Especially when the concept of the “best” Batman arises. Check out some of the tributes down below.

When talking to Collider, Reeves mentioned the dynamic between Warner Bros. and his creative team when it came to rating his movie.

https://twitter.com/TheSeanyLlama/status/1499898011912220676?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“One thing they did do, which was my intention from the beginning, was they said, ‘Look, it’s important to us that the movie be PG-13. We want to make sure that we can get this … It’s a Batman movie, and we’re investing so much in it,’” Reeves explained. “And I was like, ‘Well, in the [Planet of the] Apes movies, I tried to sort of find that balance as well.’ They were meant to be sort of … They were obviously spectacle and grand entertainment, but there was a level of intensity. I felt like in that same way, I knew that we could push the boundaries of what you could do in a PG-13 movie and still deliver everything I wanted to do.”

Who is your favorite Batman? Let us know down in the comments!

Surf’s up!

https://twitter.com/Lover39Loki/status/1500049817036328966?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Real dedication

https://twitter.com/keddle01/status/1499938438329475074?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rightfully so

https://twitter.com/thebrettclark/status/1499908191928430592?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People forget

https://twitter.com/ElRaynerista/status/1500055614667558912?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He was amazing

https://twitter.com/dancemachine48/status/1499947784925024259?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Classic bit

https://twitter.com/alanclarkeGI/status/1500037811151507458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The man himself

https://twitter.com/OfficerMalloy/status/1499959551797473281?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lot of respect