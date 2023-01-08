Wednesday and Adam West's Batman Collide in New Dance Video

Netflix's take on The Addams Family, Wednesday, has been a runaway hit. A record-setting smash for the streamer, the Tim Burton-produced series has been the talk of social media for the past couple of months, largely due to a mega-viral dance courtesy of Jenna Ortega's eponymous Addams character. Now, one eager fan has combined the moment with Adam West's memeable dance from Batman '66.

Shared to Twitter by filmmaker Matthew Highton Saturday afternoon, the clip is every bit as hilarious as you expect, and you can see it for yourself below.

No one asked me to, but I put 60s Batman into the the Wednesday dance scene. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/vzDDzex7VD — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 7, 2023

What will Wednesday Season Two be about?

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out should the show be renewed. A writer's room has already been formed for the show's sophomore outing.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Earlier this year Ortega talked about the challenges of playing the character and what she did to prepare for her new take on the character.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

