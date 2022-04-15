The Batman Gets an Adam West Upgrade From Shazam! Director

The Batman will soon end its theatrical run and make its way on to the HBO Max streaming service next week. The streamer is already hyping up when the film will hit the service and it seems like they got some back up to help promote it. Shazam! Fury of the Gods director, David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to post a hilarious mashup of the film and Adam West’s Batman series.

The mashup in question features the final scene from the first trailer for The Batman, where Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader is beating up thugs in white face paint. The Shazam! director decided to add the sound and punch effects from West’s Batman series as well as the original theme song. You can check out the hilarious mashup below.

Next week on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/wpzPz0YOt1 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 15, 2022

When Pattinson was first cast as Batman, some fans didn’t like the idea of the guy from Twilight playing the Dark Knight. The actor has had a pretty stellar career since then with films like The Lighthouse, Good Time and Tenet. But it seems that his real life awkwardness helped him with The Batman. At least, that’s according to director Matt Reeves. Reeves recently had a chat with KCRW, and he revealed how Pattinson used his awkwardness to his advantage.

“Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that’s partly him, but it’s something he’s in control of as well,” Reeves said to the Podcast. “One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he’s also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It’s all very technical, and it’s very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won’t see your eye. And he could do both those things at once.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is exclusively in theaters now.

What did you think of Robert Pattinson's Batman? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!