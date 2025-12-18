Adult Swim Renews Recent Hit Animated Series For Two New Seasons

Adult Swim has been on a hot streak recently, with old and new series alike helping to solidify the programming block in Cartoon Network’s history, With the platform continuing to expand outside of its original late-night time slot, Adult Swim keeps growing in more ways than one. The likes of Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends have already been confirmed for additional seasons in the future, but the Smith Family, Pim, Charlie, and the colorful casts of characters won’t be alone with their future plans. The Cartoon Network block has announced that one of its latest animated series hasn’t just been renewed for one new season, but two.

Haha, You Clowns premiered on Adult Swim on October 19th this year, with the first season slated to end on December 21st when its tenth episode premieres. The popularity of the series has seemingly been confirmed by Cartoon Network today as the cable network has confirmed that the animated series will receive two new seasons in the future. Alongside the major announcement, series creator Joe Cappa was elated that the story of the Campbell family was far from finished, ““I’m so grateful to the fans of the show who gave ‘Haha, You Clowns’ a chance and spread the word. I’m incredibly thrilled I get to hang out at the Campbell household for a little longer.”

On top of Cappa’s excitement, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen shared a statement regarding Haha, You Clowns returning for seasons two and three, ““It’s amazing that Joe and the team made something as radically heartfelt and strangely uncanny as ‘Haha, You Clowns,’ but what’s even more amazing is that – in this cynical, uncertain time – all of you showed up for this new show, championed for it on social media, and grew it week over week so we could greenlight not one, but two more seasons. In the words of the show: ‘You are strong! You are loved!’”

You Clowns Will Return

Courtesy of Adult Swim

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new hit for Adult Swim, the first season is currently available to stream on HBO Max. The description of the series that is returning for two more seasons reads as such, “Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, love their way into your living rooms. They’re big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother’s death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.”

Haha, You Clowns blends a unique brand of humor with its wild animation style to create a wild new offering for Adult Swim, but these aren’t the only reasons why the Joe Cappa-created series has become a hit. Much like shows such as King of the Hill and Bob’s Burgers, the series seems firmly set in a world that is more mundane than many other shows introduced as a part of the late-night programming block. The often naive takes of these characters feel infectious, and while series like Rick And Morty will often explore themes of depression, Haha, You Clowns seems to do the opposite.

