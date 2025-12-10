Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Series Announces Comeback Following its Cancellation

Adult Swim has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the upcoming loss of Futurama and the series that are planned to replace the Planet Express. Luckily, not every Cartoon Network show has a dour future ahead of it, with one franchise making a comeback in 2026 following its previous cancellation. Thanks to Adult Swim shows gaining more traction over the years with audiences, there are times when certain series manage to burst out of the traditional means of cable television and conquer new worlds. Such is the case with Dethklok of Metalocalypse fame, as Nathan Explosion and company are taking to the road next year.

Brendon Small, the creator of Metalocalypse, might not have plans to continue the Cartoon Network animated series that follows the most brutal band in the world, but he still has a soft spot for Dethklok. In fact, Dethklok is returning with a North American tour in 2026, joined by heavy metal band Amon Amarth. Hilariously titled the “Amonklok Conquest Tour: North America 2026,” the tour kicks off in April of next year in Phoenix, Arizona, and ends in May in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is far from the first time that Dethklok has gone on tour, typically playing several tracks that sprang from Metalocalypse’s history, and it goes to show Small’s talents both creatively and musically. You can check out the tour dates by clicking here.

DETHKLOK 2026! THE AMONKLOK CONQUEST NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. IT WILL BE BRUTAL! pic.twitter.com/soEnGkxPeb — Brendon Small (@brendonsmall) December 9, 2025

Metalocalypse Rises Again

Dethklok first got its start in 2006 when Metalocalypse arrived on Adult Swim, and throughout the animated show’s history, the band spawned an impressive five albums to harness its musical talent. The show was originally cancelled by Cartoon Network in 2013, but would eventually find its way back thanks to a special, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem, and a movie, Metalocalypse: Army of The Doomstar. While the feature-length film does have a rather definitive ending, bringing to a close the story of Dethklok and the worldwide conspiracy that has surrounded them from the start, it’s clear that Brendon Small isn’t quite through with revisiting the likes of Nathan, Toki, William Murderface, Pickles, and Skwisgaar.

Ironically enough, Dethklok isn’t the only series from Small that plans to have a big year in 2026. Brendon Small’s animated predecessor to Metalocalypse, Home Movies, is returning to Adult Swim after years away, filling the gap that will be left by Futurama. For those who might not have seen Home Movies, it is a very different affair from the story of Dethklok. Rather than focusing on a metal band that becomes the biggest thing in the world, Brendon’s initial animated series focuses on young friends making movies in a darkened basement. While Home Movies is hilarious on its own, it was also the place where many were introduced to voice actor H. Jon Benjamin, the actor who would go on to become legendary for his roles in Archer, Bob’s Burgers, and more.

