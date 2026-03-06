Adventure Time Scores Big Following Fionna & Cake’s Success

Adventure Time has become the Little Engine That Could for Cartoon Network, with the series first hitting the cable channel in 2010 and ending in 2018 following ten seasons. While Finn and Jake’s story might have ended thanks to the spin-off Adventure Time: Distant Lands, the baton has been passed to Fionna and Cake. The young woman and her shape-shifting cat ended their second season last fall, and while a third season has yet to be announced, there are far more projects that will be coming from the Land of Oooo. Before we see this hit series return, the franchise has struck it big once again in the awards department.

At this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake won the 2026 award for “Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated.” If you’ve been following the spin-off, you might be surprised that it was a part of this category, considering the subject matter of the series. Dealing with some heavy topics, the series hasn’t refrained from displaying violent battles while also peppering in some curse words. Cake and Fionna winning wasn’t a given, considering the competition for this year’s award. The list included The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, and The Bravest Knight.

Adventure Time’s Future

When last we left Fionna and Cake in their second season, they had managed to save the universe once again, and even gained some new, unexpected allies as a result. Thanks to the Huntress Wizard finding herself in the titular characters’ universe, the Land of Oooo was changed significantly. While Cake and Fionna are still in their reality, Huntress has seemingly settled down with the adult Finn, answering the question of both characters’ relationship status. As mentioned earlier, a third season hasn’t been confirmed, but Adventure Time still has some big projects on the way.

In the past, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed that a feature-length film was in development, marking the first time that Adventure Time received a movie of its own. The details of the film’s story remain a mystery, though there is plenty of territory to explore. On top of this upcoming project, Adventure Time will also receive several spin-offs exploring new parts of Oooo.

One upcoming spin-off will once again focus on Jake and Finn, examining the earlier years of their friendship via Adventure Time: Side Quests. While it has been rumored that this series might arrive this year, an official release date has yet to be revealed. The Cartoon Network franchise is also planning to release Heyo BMO, a series focusing on the adorable piece of technology that is set to create a world more attuned to younger viewers. Even almost sixteen years since the Land of Oooo debuted, it appears as though the universe that Finn and Jake might just outlive the adventurous duo.

