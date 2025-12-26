Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Post-Credit Scene Hints at a Dark Future

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake brought its season two to an end this week, ending the recent tale of the titular characters and the Huntress Wizard saving Finn and the multiverse. While the second season ended with new relationships forged and a “happy ending” for many involved, the post-credits scene of the HBO Max animated series threw in a major wrinkle for a potential third season. While a season three has yet to be confirmed for Cake and Fionna by Warner Bros, the final scene gives Oooo fans a good idea of what might be the big threat for the spin-off’s potential return.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the season finale of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’s second season, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring major spoiler territory. In the Land of Oooo, Finn is saved and cements his relationship with the Huntress Wizard, hinting at what the adult version of the character was up to following the original series finale. With Fionna and Cake also celebrating their recent success, the post-credit scene focuses on Marshall Lee, as he plays on a street corner to earn his keep. In a shocking twist, Marshall receives a very unexpected guest as Marceline the Vampire Queen’s father, Hunson Abadeer, makes an appearance. Long portrayed as a villain of Adventure Time, Hunson might have Marshall share a bit more in common with Marceline if this story plays out in the way many are expecting.

What is Happening in Oooo?

The main question that arises from Hunson’s appearance in the season two finale is how on Earth he jumped from Oooo to Fionna and Cake’s universe. While this would surely be explained in a potential third season, Warner Bros has yet to confirm if the spin-off will continue. In the past, viewers have seen numerous characters leap between realities, and considering how powerful Hunson has been portrayed, it is easy to imagine how Marceline’s dad did the same. Hunson’s plan has yet to be revealed but transforming Marshall into a vampire himself could be a very real possibility for the future.

While Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake hasn’t been confirmed for a comeback, the franchise still has plenty in store for fans, even if we never see the two heroines return. Heyo BMO is a future spin-off series that is focused on a younger audience, while Adventure Time: Side Quests will once again see Finn and Jake in the leading roles. Cartoon Network had previously announced that an Adventure Time movie is also in the works, though details regarding this adventure remain a mystery at this point. The original Warner Bros cartoon has become a massive hit for the studio, and with Netflix most likely merging the WB with their company, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fiona and Cake.

