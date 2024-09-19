Agatha All Along Just Teased a Deep-Cut Marvel Character

The grander world of Marvel witches are coming to the MCU in a big way with the arrival of Agatha All Along on Disney+. The sequel series to WandaVision is diving deep into the supernatural lore surrounding Agatha Harkness, introducing elements like the Witches Road to the franchise. The series premiere, which is now available on Disney+, also seems to be teeing up the potential for a very particular Marvel character to join the fray, one that has important ties to Agatha. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk...

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment late in the first episode of Agatha All Along, the series teases the introduction of a deeper cut Marvel character named Nicholas Scratch. When the Teen is going through Agatha's house in Westview, a trophy can be spotted on the shelf of what looks like a kid's room. Nicholas Scratch's name is on the trophy, and it'll be up to Marvel fans to theorize what that says about Agatha's story in the MCU.

Who Is Nicholas Scratch?



If you're not aware, Nicholas Scratch is the name of Agatha Harkness' son in the pages of Marvel Comics. That son also grows up to be something of a rival to Agatha, after she leaves the secret New Salem community and he grows up to become its leader.

The trophy alone is a big hint about Scratch's existence in Agatha All Along and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the grander story of the series also seems to pointing at his existence.

Agatha is warned that a powerful group is coming after her and plan to kill her, but no details about that group are given to the viewers in those first two episodes. At the end of Episode 2, we see what appear to be the Salem Seven coming to Westview to take Agatha.

So what's that have to do with Scratch? Well, in the comics, he turns the residents of New Salem against Agatha after she leaves the community. A group of witches from New Salem go out and abduct Agatha, so she can be brought back to the secret town to stand trial.

The MCU could be tying that story into Agatha's journey in the MCU. Perhaps Nicholas is the one leading the charge to find Agatha and take her down. It's clear that a lot of witches want to see Agatha burn, and this could help provide a backstory for that hatred.

Then again, seeing as this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we're talking about, it also could be nothing more than Nicholas Scratch's name etched into a trophy, a fun Easter egg to reward eagle-eyed fans. We'll find out at some point over the next eight weeks, won't we?