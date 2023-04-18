Agatha: Coven of Chaos's Patti Lupone Reveals New Details About Her Character

Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti Lupone revealed some major details about the upcoming MCU series. On The View this week, the Broadway legend let a lot of secrets go. (So, if you're trying to go in clean, turn away now!) She'll be playing Lilia Calderu, a Marvel with the singer described as, "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot." But, that wasn't all. Lupone singled out Aubrey Plaza and Hahn as fellow witches. There's also a small detail about Heartstopper favorite Joe Locke, who has been rumored to be an older version of Billy from WandaVision. It feels like this is the most information we've received about the upcoming Disney+ series yet. Check out what else she had to say right here.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone said according to Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.

What Else Do We Know About Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Well, the one thing we can say for sure is that the cast is stacked. On a recent appearance with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, the topic of all that talent on the roster came up. It seems like every halfway funny person in Hollywood is in Atlanta filming right now. Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Eric Andre, and possibly Sacha Baron Cohen? Sounds like quite the assembly for a big return to Westview.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," Hahn told Barrymore, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

In an interview with W Magazine a few weeks ago, Hahn also mentioned that she's not taking the massive popularity for granted at all. "I don't take it for granted that I am able to play these kinds of antihero parts, which have traditionally taken up male spaces," Hahn tells W. "It's fabulous. Anything you think you know about it, it's wrong!"). "And that character happens to be a woman, happens to be in her late 40s, and happens to be all the things at once. So many other women are doing it—it's not like I'm the only one—but I'm excited these opportunities are happening."

Does this all make you more excited about Agatha? Let us know in the comments down below!