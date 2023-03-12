Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Elizabeth Olsen Says "I Think I'll Be Back"

Today, Elizabeth Olsen is one of the many stars presenting at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, but just yesterday the actor was in Austin at SXSW promoting her upcoming HBO limited series, Love and Death. Olsen may be busy with some exciting projects, but many fans are still waiting to find out her future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there's no official word on when or if we'll be seeing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch again, Olsen did recently tease her return. The obvious choice for her next appearance is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn. Olsen previously said she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series, but she changed her tune while talking to Deadline at SXSW.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again. You can watch a clip of the interview below:

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight back in September when asked about Coven of Chaos. "I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said during an appearance on Good Morning America back in May. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after because I think it is a very surprising film."

However, those previous interviews were before it was announced that so many WandaVision actors would be returning to the show. In addition to Hahn, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. The show will also feature The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasil.

Are you hoping to see Elizabeth Olsen in Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Tell us in the comments!