Agents of SHIELD Executive Producer Teases “Favorite Episodes” in Season Seven

✖

Agents of SHIELD is returning tonight and fans of the series are eager to see what's in store for the show's final season. Between time travel, guest stars, and LMD Coulson, there's a whole lot of cool content to look forward to in the Marvel series. Recently, some of the show's cast along with the executive producers talked to TV Insider about the seventh season and teased some exciting things. In fact, Jeffrey Bell thinks there are going to be some "favorite episodes" in the new season for fans.

"I think there will be favorite episodes for [fans], and at the same time they're going to go, 'Oh my god, I can't believe they're doing this,'" Bell teased. Bell also hinted that fans will want to keep an eye out for Marvel easter eggs. "That's the fun of going back in time, [getting to] see someone in a different life," he added. You can check out the full interview in the tweet below:

"Coulson is the heart of the show." Who else can't wait for the premiere of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD?https://t.co/B33h8Zecl6 — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) May 26, 2020

In addition to Agent Carter's Enver Gjokaj (Daniel Souza), it was also announced recently that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. As for other guest appearances, fans are holding out hope that there will be some surprise returns from other classic Agents of SHIELD characters. Unfortunately, we already know Adrianne Palicki will not be showing up again as Bobbi Morse, but there are still plenty of other appearances to hope for. While the hypothetical return of Brett Dalton (Grant Ward) is heavily debated amongst the fandom, we're hoping he shows up one more time on the series.

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be time travel in order to stop the Chronicoms from taking over Earth, which will somehow lead to SHIELD needing to save Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently. We've seen new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, multiple teasers, and a full trailer featuring a clip.

Which former cast members would you like to see return to the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD returns tonight, May 27th, at 10 PM EST on ABC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.