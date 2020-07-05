Agents of SHIELD: New Photos From “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D” Feature New SHIELD Members

The upcoming episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D" and has fans beyond stoked. The hilarious-looking episode is set to follow Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) after they get stranded in 1982. Based on the teaser, which you can watch above, the episode is going to be filled with '80s nostalgia and a whole lot of laughs. A new set of stills from the episode not only showcases Mack and Deke's epic outfits but also sees an array of new SHIELD agents. Before checking out the tubular photos, you can read a description for the episode here:

"After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up."

You can check out the photos from "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D" below...