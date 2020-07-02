Agents of SHIELD Finally Reveals What’s Going on with Jemma

✖

Last week, Agents of SHIELD fans became quite concerned for Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) after she seemed to be suffering from memory loss on top of having a mysterious device planted in the back of her neck. While we were pretty sure she wasn't an LMD or Chronicom, we theorized that she was possibly losing memories due to an altered future, which would have confirmed different time travel rules than Avengers: Endgame. While we were right about her not having been replaced, canon purists can rest easy, because this week's episode, "Adapt or Die," confirmed that the device wasn't helping her remember the future, but rather forcing her to forget.

While realizing she can't remember how to fix the Zephyr, Jemma turns to Enoch for help on fixing the device in her neck. Deke sees the Chronicom working on her, assumes the worst, and knocks him out. Jemma then explains that she designed a biological implant, which she calls Diana, in order to suppress her memories of Fitz' location so that the Chronicoms can't use her to find him. "She's adorable and we're inseparable, literally," Jemma says of the device. However, it's been acting up and causing her to forget the things she's supposed to know, like how to fix the ship. Hopefully, Jemma and Enoch won't be separated again for an extended period of time so that he can continue to keep fixing the device, because it was pretty upsetting last week when she couldn't remember who Bobo was.

As for Bobo/Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), there's still no word on when he'll be returning to the show. During a recent interview with Joel Stoffer (Enoch), we assured Stoffer that we'd refrain from asking him when De Caestecker will return, and he jokingly replied, "I would be killed if I say." While we're not holding out hope for an appearance as early as next week, we at least we know he'll be showing up eventually.

In addition to the Jemma explanation, "Adapt or Die" also saw the team dealing with the aftermath of stopping Project Insight in 1976. Between trying to fix the Zephyr, saving Mack's parents from The Lighthouse, Malick's attempt to steal Daisy's powers, and a not-so-surprising death, there was a lot to unpack this week. Thankfully, based on the title and teaser for the next episode, "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D," we're willing to bet that next week is going to bring us some much-needed laughs.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.