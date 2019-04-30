New Agents of SHIELD Season 6 Poster Released

The events of Avengers: Endgame have inspired all kinds of new interest for Agents of SHIELD‘s return; and, after the long break after season 5, fans are hyped to have Coulson and his team back for season 6 this summer.

Marvel has now released the official Agents of SHIELD season 6 poster – which you can check out for yourself, below:

Ready for a brand new mission. A new season of Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD premieres May 10 at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/fJk9P4g4YG — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) April 30, 2019

Here’s the synopsis for Agents of SHIELD season 6 premiere, “Missing Pieces”:

“Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the spectacular Season 6 premiere of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’”

The big mystery at the beginning of this season (aside from the obvious question of its Avengers: Endgame ties) is the storyline of show lead Clark Gregg. Gregg’s Agent Coulson finally died at the end of season 5, years after his fatal injury from Loki in The Avengers. While Clark Gregg will be appearing in season 6, it won’t be as Couslon.

Here’s what Gregg is teasing about his mysterious new character, who will now be a villain:

“Very strange,” Gregg previously said of playing a new character. “Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six premieres May 10th at 9/8 p.m. Central. It was directed by Clark Gregg based on a script from Agents of SHIELD showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen. It’s the second Agents of SHIELD episode Gregg has directed, after season 5’s “Fun and Games.”

