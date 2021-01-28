WandaVision: Did Marvel Just Reveal Agnes' True Identity?

✖

It's almost time for the fourth episode of WandaVision, and fans were treated to a brand new clip this morning that featured a closer look at the agents of SWORD. The new footage showed Monica Rambeau/Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) examining the force field around Westview. We also caught a glimpse of a SWORD board, that features all of the residents of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) town. Well, almost everyone... the board doesn't include Dottie (Emma Caulfield), which has us wondering once again if she's the show's true antagonist. Dottie's absence isn't the only thing missing from the board. Every townsperson has a license, except for Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Could this be another clue to her character's identity?

Marvel fans have long suspected that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, one of Marvel's oldest and most powerful witches, who served as a teacher to Wanda in the comics. During the show's first episode, Agnes revealed that her anniversary was June 2nd, which also happened to be a key date in the Salem Witch Trials, an event Agatha was present for. The trailers for WandaVision have also featured clips from a Halloween episode, which sees Agnes dressed as a witch. The board seen in the latest trailer shows Agnes without a license, which makes us wonder, does a witch actually need a license? You can view the image below:

(Photo: Disney+)

Of course, in the trailer, we have seen Agnes behind the wheel of a car while talking to Vision. She did seem pretty confused in that clip, though. Does she know how to drive?! Vision asks Agnes if she's okay, and she asks if she's dead. When Vision asks why she'd wonder such a thing, she replies, "Because you are." Whether or not Agnes is Agatha, it's clear that she has some idea of what's happening in Westview.

During episode three, Vision sees Agnes and Herb (David Payton) whispering outside, clearly agitated. It appears they know that their reality is not what it seems. In fact, they tell Vision that "Geraldine" doesn't belong there, and that she doesn't actually have a home in Westview. This adds to the theory that Monica was sent by SWORD in the helicopter found by Wanda in the previous episode.

The fourth episode of WandaVision drops on Disney+ at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT on Friday, January 29th.