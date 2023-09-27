Star Wars: Ahsoka — SPOILER Returns in Episode 7

Throughout seven episodes, Ahsoka has featured its fair share of surprise cameos. In fact, the seventh episode even featured a cameo by a beloved character that first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy. It also featured the return of a surprise character, one most fans were hoping to see more of. Full spoilers up ahead for Star: Wars Ahsoka Episode 7. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to catch up with the series!

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker has appeared in two episodes so far, both in the present timeline as a vision to Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds and in a flashback to a moment during the Clone Wars. Skywalker makes his return again in Episode 7, appearing to Ahsoka in the form of holograms she saved from her time fighting in the Clone Wars. Ahsoka begins training aboard her ship for a rematch with Thrawn, and she uses the holgrams to help coach her given that was their initial purpose.

“When I got the phone call to talk about being a part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled,” Christensen previously said of his Star Wars return. “Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it blows your mind every time. I just feel very grateful.”

“It was amazing to have Anakin and Ahsoka back together again,” Ahsoka lead Rosario Dawson added in the official featurette released by Lucasfilm. “I met Hayden when I was 16, and we were in acting school together over a summer. And to have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend.”

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

New episodes of the series drop every Tuesday night on Disney+.