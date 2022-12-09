Al Roker Returns Home Following Hospitalization

Legendary anchor and television personality Al Roker has returned home from the hospital, following his recent string of health issues. Roker broke the news in a social media post on Thursday, accompanied by photos of himself and his family at home. "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker's caption reads. The news of Roker's hospitalization shocked many of his fans, especially since it led to him not being included in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, which he has been a staple of or years.

"On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team," a post from Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, also reads. "Looking back at this long ago celebration with @alroker, I cherish the happy moments and look forward to so very many more. What a strong man. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today."

Why was Al Roker hospitalized?

Last month, Roker revealed that he had been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his leg, which had led to some clots being spread to his lungs. He was then hospitalized once again earlier this month, also due to blood clots.

"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker tweeted on Friday, November 18th. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes/prayers. Have a good weekend."

In 2020, Roker also made headlines after revealing that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The cancer was caught early, and he also went on a hiatus from The Today Show to receive treatment for it.

"This one was kind of just a weird feeling that nobody can outwardly see anything different about me," he said. "I looked in the mirror, there was nothing outwardly different. But I knew there was something intrinsically, inherently, internally different."

