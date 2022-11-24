Al Roker Misses Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Following Health Scare
For the first time in 27 years, The Today Show anchor Al Roker wasn't present for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and for a good reason. Last week the fan-favorite revealed that he'd had a health scare and was admitted to the hospital as a result of blood clots. Roker hasn't tweeted since confirming the news last Friday, but said he's on the road to recovery. It's unclear how long Roker will be absent from The Today Show broadcasts but fans of his antics at the Macy's Parade are already missing him with some even saying that the holiday is officially cancelled this year because Al can't attend. See what people are saying below!
"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker tweeted on Friday, November 18th. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes/prayers. Have a good weekend." Love and support for Roker afterwards quickly flooded in as the man has become a staple not only for many morning TV watchers, but everyone eager to see him throw down with the Butterman at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes/prayers. Have a good weekend pic.twitter.com/fuMZ1yivaF— Al Roker (@alroker) November 19, 2022
(Cover Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
It is not the Macy’s thanksgiving parade without Al Roker. Thanksgiving is cancelled— morgan⚡️ (@clapfrthwolfman) November 24, 2022
No Al Roker at @MacysParade2022, who's going to taunt Butterman? pic.twitter.com/cBqDFs9mTH— Keith Mitchell (@keith_wgrr) November 24, 2022
What’s the point of the #MacysThanksgivingParade if Al Roker can’t continue the annual tradition of fighting with butter? pic.twitter.com/Xxa1oEHMR0— kerri*:･ﾟ✧ (@kbiskit) November 24, 2022
The thanksgiving parade without al roker is truly a crime. Who will beat up the butter?— Caroline 🪩 (@carolinenaw_) November 24, 2022
It just doesn't feel like Thanksgiving without Al Roker! pic.twitter.com/EknebpjWni— CL Party (@clparty) November 24, 2022
Al Roker is not at the #MacysParade, which means that the Butter guy can finally execute his plot of taking over Manhattan.— Sheepie Niagara (@sheepieniagara) November 24, 2022
No Al Roker? #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/aLBbKw8anl— Jason (@MantisToboggan5) November 24, 2022
me when al roker is not there to say “let’s have a parade” #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/2WcnwX7jna— chloe is doing this again🐀🎗 fan acct (@frogsanddinos) November 24, 2022
Butter needs to show up to Al Roker's place to get his butt kicked. Traditions must be continued. pic.twitter.com/D6jjy8PiIv— Donna Schneider (@donnatweetmomma) November 24, 2022