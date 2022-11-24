Al Roker Misses Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Following Health Scare

For the first time in 27 years, The Today Show anchor Al Roker wasn't present for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and for a good reason. Last week the fan-favorite revealed that he'd had a health scare and was admitted to the hospital as a result of blood clots. Roker hasn't tweeted since confirming the news last Friday, but said he's on the road to recovery. It's unclear how long Roker will be absent from The Today Show broadcasts but fans of his antics at the Macy's Parade are already missing him with some even saying that the holiday is officially cancelled this year because Al can't attend. See what people are saying below!

"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker tweeted on Friday, November 18th. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes/prayers. Have a good weekend." Love and support for Roker afterwards quickly flooded in as the man has become a staple not only for many morning TV watchers, but everyone eager to see him throw down with the Butterman at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

