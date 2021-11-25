The Roker Cycle Is Back, Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Rejoice

Al Roker’s motorcycle is back at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and fans are ecstatic. It’s been years at this point, but people still love seeing the weather personality fly by the crowds in that little sidecar. Back in 2018, producers at NBC had the idea for modernizing certain elements of the telecast. One of the strange changes that has endured throughout the years, Roker making his trips through the streets of New York City. On Twitter, it’s become something of a yearly tradition to chronicle these journeys on the bike. You can see the posts all around social media. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is something of a hallmark for millions of families across America. So, seeing Roker and the crew along with the colorful floats and balloons is some appointment viewing. During a previous interview with the Chicago Tribune, executive president of special programs for NBC, Doug Vaughan, told the publication that the motorcycle was a modernizing move for the beloved production.

“It will have more energy and also give viewers at home a little bit more insight into that parade,” Vaughan said before noting that NBC wanted Roker to “be motorized for the entire route. We hope he will be stopping along the way and talk to people watching along the sidelines, and handlers who are getting the balloons down and the bands marching down the street. He will be very mobile.”

