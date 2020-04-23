Alex Trebek Is Trending and Jeopardy! Fans Are Freaking Out
Don't worry, Jeopardy! fans... Alex Trebek is okay! The game show host is currently trending on Twitter, which has caused great concern from fans of the beloved game show host. Trebek has been very open about his cancer diagnosis, providing an update on his health as early as last month. With his current health struggles on top of the world dealing with a pandemic, many people feared the worst when they said Trebek trending on Twitter today. However, the host is actually trending because an old clip resurfaced of him absolutely owning a contestant, and it's hilarious.
“She got absolutely owned by Alex Trebek and deserved it,” @olivia_vault tweeted yesterday.
The clip shows Trebek listening to a woman talking about her favorite type of music, “Nerdcore Hip Hop.” After she explains that the genre features people rapping about nerdy things they like as well as not being able to find dates, Trebek replies, “Losers, in other words.” The tweet has gotten over 139,000 likes since this morning and was presumably the beginning of Trebek tending (many others have posted the clip, too). You can check out the video below:
Can some nerd find a way to make sure we never lose Alex Trebek? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/8SckWn7jl4— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2020
While this clip is absolutely brutal (in the best way), it’s understandable that Trebek's trending would cause some confusion during these tough times. Thankfully, Trebek is okay. Here are some of the best tweets from fans who were relieved to discover the reason the Jeopardy! host was trending on Twitter, reactions to the above clip, and some other epic clips of the host giving contestants a hard time...
Protect Him at All Costs
Alex Trebek needs to be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/SNEdMjKMNH— Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 23, 2020
Give Us a Warning, Twitter!
I literally just shouted “WHY IS ALEX TREBEK TRENDING?!” in a panic. They really need to include fucking warnings on these. #HesOkay pic.twitter.com/I6e7CaHtlo— Red Headed Scot (@RedHeadedScot) April 23, 2020
Amazing Montage
As long as Alex Trebek is trending, we may as well enjoy this montage of him saying “genre” again pic.twitter.com/aR0WIREoAw— Stacey Burns (@WentRogue) April 23, 2020
"Clutched My Chest"
Saw Alex Trebek trending and clutched my chest! Thank God he's just trending for being a hilarious SAVAGE 😂 https://t.co/1BCZkKxmPc— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) April 23, 2020
Relatable
Somehow I sound like Alex Trebek here whenever I talk to anyone with the exact same interests as me https://t.co/mJddusAZFC— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 23, 2020
Accurate
Contestant: It’s fun. It’s called Nerdcore Hip Hop.
Alex Trebek: pic.twitter.com/28dTKFx1N6— Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) April 23, 2020
"White King of Comedy"
Alex Trebek, a true White King of Comedy. The slight pause kills me lol pic.twitter.com/zEMXQIuduV— Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) April 23, 2020
Another Perfect Clip
i see we're sharing clips of asshole alex trebek so here's my favorite one feat. a pet goat pic.twitter.com/KSFQnrus63— new mork city (@karlmorx) April 23, 2020
Seriously, Twitter, Do Better!
Alex Trebek trending when he's suffering from cancer and it's the middle of a pandemic. Please don't scare me like that again, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/CThPwz31YC— Megan-- STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES 💪 (@musingsofmegan) April 23, 2020
What Is... Football?
Saw Alex Trebek trending, glad to see he is trending for being a savage on Jeopardy and not health reasons.
Here's one of my favorite Alex Trebek classic Savage moments. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NRAFYupl0T— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) April 23, 2020
We Must Do Better
why would you dare make alex trebek trend right now when he is absolutely OK— rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 23, 2020
Epic Throwback
If Alex Trebek is going to trend, let's make it for this magnificent look pic.twitter.com/XLbbZyggKY— Oh Reader (@OhReader_Mag) April 23, 2020
