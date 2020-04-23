Alex Trebek Is Trending and Jeopardy! Fans Are Freaking Out

Don't worry, Jeopardy! fans... Alex Trebek is okay! The game show host is currently trending on Twitter, which has caused great concern from fans of the beloved game show host. Trebek has been very open about his cancer diagnosis, providing an update on his health as early as last month. With his current health struggles on top of the world dealing with a pandemic, many people feared the worst when they said Trebek trending on Twitter today. However, the host is actually trending because an old clip resurfaced of him absolutely owning a contestant, and it's hilarious.

“She got absolutely owned by Alex Trebek and deserved it,” @olivia_vault tweeted yesterday.

The clip shows Trebek listening to a woman talking about her favorite type of music, “Nerdcore Hip Hop.” After she explains that the genre features people rapping about nerdy things they like as well as not being able to find dates, Trebek replies, “Losers, in other words.” The tweet has gotten over 139,000 likes since this morning and was presumably the beginning of Trebek tending (many others have posted the clip, too). You can check out the video below:

Can some nerd find a way to make sure we never lose Alex Trebek? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/8SckWn7jl4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2020

While this clip is absolutely brutal (in the best way), it’s understandable that Trebek's trending would cause some confusion during these tough times. Thankfully, Trebek is okay. Here are some of the best tweets from fans who were relieved to discover the reason the Jeopardy! host was trending on Twitter, reactions to the above clip, and some other epic clips of the host giving contestants a hard time...