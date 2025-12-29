All 11 Seasons of One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Horror Series of All Time Is Coming To Free Streaming

The sci-fi genre has proven to be a major force on both the big and small screens, captivating audiences with stories of advanced technology, space exploration, and futuristic societies for several decades. While movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, and Alien are some of the best movies in the genre, shows like Doctor Who, Lost, and Stranger Things have helped sci-fi dominate TV since the ‘50s. As the genre looks to expand in 2026 and beyond, all 11 seasons of one of the best sci-fi horror series of all time are about to stream for free.

The X Files was a cultural force in the ’90s, redefining sci-fi TV and the fandom experience with seasons-spanning story about FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigating unexplained, mind-bending cases and striving to prove that “the truth is out there.” The series, created by Chris Carter, aired from 1993 until 2002 before later returning for new seasons in 2016 and 2018, and beginning January 1st, all 11 seasons and 218 episodes of The X Files will be available to stream free on Pluto TV. The platform is launching a dedicated 24/7 linear channel in Pluto TV’s Sci-Fi category, and the series will also be available on-demand.

The X Files Brought Sci-Fi Mainstream

Play video

The X Files wasn’t the first sci-fi show, but it was one of the leading forces in bringing the genre and paranormal themes into the mainstream. The series proved that sci-fi could be critically acclaimed and commercially successful, transitioning it from a niche genre to a major pop culture phenomenon that is still highly regarded today.

The series revolutionized TV with a balance of satisfying monster-of-the-week episodes that made it easy for new viewers to jump in and intricate, season-spanning storylines, hooking viewers with a long-term mystery that tapped into cultural anxieties about government mistrust and the unknown. The series embraced a darker tone with a perfect blend of sci-fi, horror, and mystery and created a rich universe and lore. But beyond the monsters and conspiracies was a character-driven story about Mulder and Scully’s relationship, their conflicting personalities leading to a compelling dynamic, and their “will-they-won’t-they” tension helping originate shipping culture that is still present today.

Although not every season of The X Files was created equally – the series reached a high in Season 4 with a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a low in Season 9 with a 22% score – there’s no denying that The X Files was a groundbreaking TV show that became a cultural touchstone. The series not only pioneered internet-driven fandom but also proved sci-fi’s mainstream power and had a lasting influence on the genre for decades to come.

What’s New on Pluto TV?

The X Files will start streaming on Pluto TV following a wave of other exciting additions throughout December. The past month brought everything from the 25-film James Bond collection to The Wolf of Wall Street to the platform. Other free streaming additions included Saving Private Ryan, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Shawshank Redemption.

