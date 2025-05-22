10 Most Controversial Episodes of The X-Files

It’s an understatement to say that The X-Files is a pop culture touchstone, a series beloved by an enthusiastic fanbase. The program produced more than 200 episodes over the course of its epic run and remains a fan favorite after all this time. With the core characters getting involved with numerous cases touching on a variety of themes ranging from the supernatural to the evils men do, there are bound to be at least a handful of episodes that stand as controversial to fans for one reason or another. Past installments in the canon have sparked controversy for a number of reasons, some deal with thematic elements that didn’t sit well with fans, and others stand out for different reasons altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing is for certain, though, the show had an impressive run and delivered some of the best televised entertainment in recent memory. With that in mind, we’re looking back on the program and ranking 10 of the most controversial episodes of the celebrated series.

10) “My Struggle IV” (Season 11, Episode 10)

The show returned to the air for an eleventh season in 2018, much to the delight of fans, however, the way the series leaves off still has plenty of us up in arms. William’s paternity is a point of contention for many. And frankly, this isn’t a plot point that is easily dismissed. Some fans have even gone so far as to suggest that the series should return for a 12th season to right this unforgivable wrong.

“My Struggle IV” sees Scully (Gillian Anderson), Mulder (David Duchovny), and William (Miles Robbins) once again tangling with Cigarette Smoking Man (CSM). In “My Struggle IV,” the last episode of the series produced to date, Scully learns that CSM (William B. Davis) impregnated her without her consent or knowledge. Making matters worse, series creator Chris Carter tried to justify the development, saying that it wasn’t sexual assault, more so than that Skully was impregnated by science. That’s a controversy the show won’t soon live down.

9) “Our Town” (Season 2, Episode 24)

This unforgettable episode unfolds in and around a chicken factory in a small, rural town. Sounds relatively tame, right? Wrong. This Season 2 episode features a collection of bloodthirsty townsfolk who have no qualms with a bit of old-fashioned cannibalism. “Our Town” follows series mainstays Mulder and Scully as they arrive on the scene following reports of a missing person and the presence of what looks like fungi-related bioluminescence. The agents eventually find the missing person in question, which leads to a series of increasingly inexplicable developments.

Scully and Mulder ultimately come to the jarring realization that many of the locals are cannibals who consume the flesh of their neighbors in an attempt to cheat death. This installment left viewers unsettled thanks to surprisingly graphic depictions and a prevalent undercurrent of violence. Many fans consider it a nightmare-inducing ordeal to this day.

8) “Roadrunners” (Season 4, Episode 8)

“Roadrunners” makes the cut in large part because of how utterly grotesque it is to sit through. We’re not exaggerating when we say that multiple members of the crew became physically ill during production. This episode deals with a parasitic deity (we cannot make this stuff up) similar in appearance to a banana slug. Future Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote the episode with designs to unsettle the audience and he succeeded remarkably in that conceit.

This episode sees Scully looking into a mysterious death in a small Utah town. She ultimately becomes trapped there, held hostage by a radical cult that worships the slug-like creature as the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. Between the sickening visuals and the presence of a slug god, this is an episode that sparked its fair share of controversy among its fanbase.

7) “Die Hand Die Verletzt” (Season 2, Episode 14)

The English-language translation of the episode title is a satanic reference, meaning, “His is the hand that wounds.” Occult themes like that are surely a part of why the episode remains controversial for some, however, there’s more to it than just that. “Die Hand Die Verletzt” also deals with heavy themes like child abuse and ritualistic sacrifice. Not to mention, there’s quite a bit of gore on display throughout. Additionally, a handful of viewers took issue with themes that they perceived as a condemnation of organized religion.

This Season 2 episode stuck with viewers for the long haul. The combination of satanism, child abuse, and copious amounts of viscera (a teacher storing human organs in her desk for instance) proved too much for some to bear. This ultra-memorable episode follows the leads as they try to make sense of a grisly series of events involving a group of high school factually members who have pledged their eternal souls to the Dark Lord. No wonder we’re still talking about it.

6) “Squeeze” (Season 1, Episode 3)

This episode is a lot to take all on its own, depicting the misadventures of Tooms, a contortionist serial killer who eats his victim’s livers with designs on living forever. However, the jarring subject matter within this episode isn’t the only reason it makes the cut. The actor who plays the character, Doug Hutchison, has since been embroiled in his own share of controversies, including allegations of grooming.

This episode remains perhaps the earliest early example of the series veering more squarely into horror territory. The themes of cannibalism and murder explored within are plenty unsettling on their own, but when you factor in some of the accusations lobbed at Hutchison offscreen, that frames the already jarring proceedings in an even more alarming light.

5) “Sanguinarium” (Season 4, Episode 6)

Fans of The X-Files and critics alike have long expressed disdain with just how brutal “Sanguinarium” gets, leaving precious little to the imagination. This Season 4 episode combines elements of body horror and witchcraft, catching up with the core characters as they set out to investigate a rash of unexplained deaths in the plastic surgery unit of a hospital.

Although dedicated gore-hounds may see merit in this episode, some fans posit that this series installment crosses a number of taste boundaries, showing more viscera than necessary. The witchcraft piece marks an interesting narrative turn for some, but the unrestrained approach to violence was more than a little off-putting for others. Not to mention, the narrative elements are a bit incoherent, leaving those who could tolerate the barrage of repulsive imagery wishing for better storytelling.

4) “Irresistible” ( Season 2, Episode 13)

This Season 2 episode ruffled more than a few feathers upon release. “Irresistible” explores similarly depraved themes to the aforementioned episode “Die Hand Die Verletzt,” but this time around the action revolves around a serial killer prone to bouts of death fetishism (a more television-friendly word for necrophilia). Despite the attempts to tone down the subject matter, viewers were easily able to put the pieces together and widely consider this episode one that pushes the envelope.

Nick Chinlund features as the central serial killer and death fetishist, Donnie Pfaster. The actor later reprised the role for a Season 7 episode, but let’s stick to his inaugural appearance for today’s purposes. Chinlund’s showing is memorable, in no small part, because he is a monster entirely of human origin. Most of the show sees Scully and Mulder looking into paranormal phenomena, yet in this case, their investigation is far more grounded in reality. It is admittedly a harrowing reality that many fans of the show found a little too unsettling, but a reality all the same.

3) “F. Emasculata” (Season 2, Episode 22)

How disturbing and controversial you consider this particular episode will have much to do with your particular tolerance for repeated exposure to pulsating pustules prone to pop at a moment’s notice. If you’re immune to such displays of grotesquery, you may fare better with this one than some of your contemporaries.

Many viewers were immediately turned off by “F. Emasculata”‘s unforgettable monster of the week episode. That probably has a lot to do with the fact that this Season 2 instalment opens with a roach-infested boar corpse teeming with pustules. Wait, it gets worse … the pustules in question almost immediately explode, hitting an unsuspecting entomologist directly in the face. This episode warrants inclusion in large part for how unapologetically disgusting it is. Most of the pus-related action is explicitly depicted, rather than implied. Don’t watch this one while you’re eating, or even while thinking about eating at some point in the future.

2) “The Host” (Season 2, Episode 2)

This Season 2 episode is easily one of the most disgusting of the series. Seeing as the show features a number of unbelievably grotesque installments, that distinction carries some serious clout. If you need further convincing, we suggest you consult the above image for a reference regarding how disgusting this unforgettable episode really is.

“The Host” sees Scully and Mulder investigating a wormlike creature discovered inside a corpse found within the New Jersey sewer system. The episode starts gross and only proceeds to get grosser thereafter, inspiring some squeamish fans to tune out and catch up the following week. Those who managed to make it through this utterly grotesque episode appreciate it as a near-perfect series installment, but anyone who has seen it will warn you not to go in with a full stomach.

1) “Home” (Season 4, Episode 2)

No list of controversial X-Files episodes would be complete without the undisputed most controversial episode ever lensed. “Home” was so disturbing that it only aired on Fox once and has reportedly never been re-broadcast on the network since.

This infamous episode features troublesome thematic elements like incest juxtaposed against graphic depictions of violence against children. This is the only installment of the series to garner a TV-MA rating and also the first to come with a trigger warning. “Home” is notoriously regarded as the only episode of the series ever banned by the network, however it’s more accurate to say that it was held back from syndication, seeing as the network did air the episode … once.

There you have it, these are 10 of the most controversial episodes of The X-Files ranked for your enjoyment. Should you ever need a good reason to be shocked, outraged, or squeamish, each of these series installments is likely to invoke one or more of those reactions.

What do you consider the most shocking episodes of this beloved IP? Take to the comments section below to let us know!

As for the future of The X-Files, there are currently no plans to produce future seasons in the current canon. With that said, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is working on an undated franchise reboot that will focus on new core characters. At this point, we know that series mainstay Gillian Anderson is open to returning in some capacity, but the proceedings will largely focus on a new cast.