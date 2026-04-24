All 123 Episodes of a Classic Canceled Sitcom Will Stream Free in Only One Place Soon

It’s always nice when your favorite show finds its way to streaming. It’s even better when it’s free. While most of the big streaming platforms carry a hefty subscription cost, a handful of streamers bring fan-favorite titles to viewers at no charge. A classic early 2000s sitcom that was canceled after five seasons is about to join the mix of free streaming titles when all 173 episodes drop in May.

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That series is My Wife and Kids, Damon Wayans’ classic ABC sitcom that premiered in 2001 and ran for five seasons before it was canceled in 2005. The show ended without a proper finale, but its cliffhanger ending didn’t stop it from reaching a classic status with fans, who frequently revisit it. After a period of complete unavailability, the series finally returned to streaming in 2021 when it joined Hulu, where it has remained in the years since. However, the show has been notably absent from free streaming platforms. That will change on May 1st when all five seasons and 173 episodes of My Wife and Kids start streaming on Pluto TV alongside other shows like Hart of Dixie, Arrow, and The 100.

My Wife and Kids Is a Top-Tier, Hilarious Sitcom

When it comes to early 2000s sitcoms, My Wife and Kids remains a standout, beloved, and highly rewatchable staple. The series was known for its humorous approach to family life, blending heartfelt moments with witty dialogue, physical comedy, and valuable life lessons. The series starred Wayans as Michael Kyle, a loving but sarcastic father in Stamford, Connecticut, who strives for a traditional, calm household but faces chaos from his suburban family. Along with his wife, Jay, he uses unique, often humorous, and tough-love parenting methods to teach his three children – Junior, Claire, and Kady – life lessons.

If you’re in the mood for a feel-good watch, then you can’t go wrong with My Wife and Kids. Despite the show’s hilarious semi-dysfunctional premise, the Kyle family is fundamentally loving and supportive, and the relationship between Michael and Jay anchors the show as they navigate everyday family issues together. The show handles those tough topics, including body image and teenage pregnancy, through a comedic yet direct lens. The series’ humor is unapologetic, chaotic, and fast-paced, with Michael relying on sarcasm, tricky life lessons, and over-the-top reactions to everyday family issues. Although My Wife and Kids was canceled amid declining ratings, the series remains a top-tier family comedy that is perfect for those looking for a mix of laughs and valuable life lessons.

What’s New on Pluto TV?

My Wife and Kids fans still have a few more days before they can stream the hit sitcom for free, but Pluto TV has plenty of other great titles to stream in the meantime. April’s roster of arrivals included everything from The Godfather Saga to Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Other new streaming titles on the platform include Happy Gilmore, Galaxy Quest, and Fatal Attraction.

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