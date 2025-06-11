Amazon’s Stephen King Reboot Adds a Major Star Wars Actor to Its Cast (& More)

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you will know her name: Katee Sackhoff. The Mandalorian star has been cast in the Carrie television series in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, which will reunite Sackhoff with Mike Flanagan for the first time since 2013’s Oculus. Flanagan’s adaptation of author Stephen King’s debut novel added Sackhoff as a recurring guest star in an undisclosed role according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sackhoff boards Flanagan’s Carrie alongside the filmmaker’s wife, actress Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), and frequent Flanagan collaborators Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), Crystal Balint (The Midnight Club), Danielle Klaudt (The Fall of the House of Usher), and Sackhoff’s Battlestar Galactica co-star Michael Truocco (Midnight Mass).

TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: KATEE SACKHOFF, KATE SIEGEL, RAHUL KOHLI

BOTTOM LEFT TO RIGHT: HEATHER GRAHAM, TIM BAGLEY, MICHAEL TRUOCCO

The cast includes Heather Graham (who appeared in another King adaptation, The Stand), Tahmoh Penikett (the King-based Haven), Tim Bagley (Grace and Frankie), Delainey Hayles (Interview with the Vampire), Mapuana Makia (Doogie Kamealoha M.D.), Cassandra Naud (Influencer), Naika Toussaint (Deadpool) and newcomer Rowan Danielle.

Summer Howell (Cult of Chucky, Time Cut) is playing the title role, Carietta “Carrie” White, the tormented telekinetic portrayed by Sissy Spacek in the Brian De Palma-directed 1976 film, Angela Bettis in the 2002 TV movie, and Chloë Grace Moretz in the 2013 remake. She leads a cast that includes Amber Midthunder (Prey), Siena Agudong (Resident Evil), Alison Thornton (School Spirits), Samantha Sloyan (Hush), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Joel Oulette (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Thalia Dudek (Doctor Who), Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and Matthew Lillard (Scream).

Flanagan’s adaptation of King’s 1974 novel for Amazon MGM Studios is described as “a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Flanagan — who helmed the King adaptations Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, and The Life of Chuck — wrote and executive produces the Carrie series and serves as showrunner. He will direct select episodes of the eight-episode Prime Video series, which is also executive produced by Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Melinda Nishioka (Before I Wake) under Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

“Well, first and foremost, Mike Flanagan’s, I think, a brilliant filmmaker, period,” Lillard told ComicBook in a recent interview. “Working with him on Life of Chuck was like a dream, and then getting a chance to do [Carrie], I’m very honored to be in his world. So, he called, I said yes.”

According to Lillard, Flanagan “crafted an idea based around what we’re experiencing right now in the world, and shared that with Stephen King, and then Stephen King was like, ‘Oh, that’s a great idea.”

“So, it’s Stephen King’s first published book, it has gone through all these iterations,” he continued of the novel adapted into everything from a stage musical to the 1999 loose sequel The Rage. “I think the exciting thing here is that Mike has found a way to make it relevant right now, and I think that it speaks to what we’re all experiencing, and so I think that that’s going to make a difference.”