The Lords of the Rings TV Series Adds Another Cast Member

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings television series has reportedly added English actor Maxim Baldry to its cast, Collider reports. Baldry played Viktor Goraya in HBO’s Year and Years. He joins Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and Black Mirror‘s Will Poulter in the new streaming fantasy saga, which is said to tell new tales in JRR Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth. The series has on board executive producers Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer and executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos); writer and executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things); consulting producers Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4); producer Ron Ames (The Aviator); writer and co-producer Helen Shang (Hannibal); and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

Amazon has tapped Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Boyana to direct the pilot episode of its the new series. “JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” said Bayona when the news broke. “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.”

Bayona will also executive producer with producing partner Belén Atienza. The Lord of the Rings is being written with a writing room led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Markella Kavenagh was reportedly revealed as the first cast member signed on, but Amazon hasn’t commented.

“We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belen joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series,” said Payne and McKay. “We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic, and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew.”

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings. He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

