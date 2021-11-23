Amazon Black Friday Bundle Deal Offers Disney+ Free For 6 Months

Thinking of joining or coming back to Disney+ to watch The Book of Boba Fett Star Wars series when it begins streaming on December 29th? Then Amazon has bundle deal that you will definitely be interested in. For a limited time, they’re bundling 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and are new to the service. However, if you are a current or former Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can still get 3 months of Disney+ for free.

Note that Amazon Music Unlimited is $7.99 per month for Prime Members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime members. If you are a Prime member, this means that you are getting a 2 for 1 deal as Disney+ also runs at $7.99 per month. Prime Student members might be able to score the deal for for only 99 cents per month since that is the current student discount for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. If you decide to cancel one or both of the services when the 6 months are up, you must do so separately. The full fine print of the deal can be found below.

“This offer of 6 months of Disney+ on us for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and 3 months of Disney+ on us for current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers is a limited time offer available with eligible Amazon Music Unlimited plans. Current subscribers to Disney+ are not eligible. Must be 18 or older to subscribe. Use of Disney+ is subject to the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement and Privacy Policy. Your Disney+ promotional subscription will remain active for the duration of the offer unless your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is cancelled during the promotional period. After the applicable promotional period, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew at the then current monthly retail price for Disney+ until cancelled. Amazon Music Unlimited can be cancelled at any time by visiting Amazon Music settings. Disney+ can be cancelled at any time by going to https://www.disneyplus.com/account. Your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription AND Disney+ subscription must be cancelled separately and canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account in the U.S. & Canada only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is nontransferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.”

But that’s not all! Disney is also offering a Black Friday subscription deal that offers their Hulu streaming service for 99 cents per month for an entire year. You can find out all of the details about that deal right here.