Andor Star Diego Luna Was Nearly Arrested (and It’s Star Wars’ Fault)

Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna plays a hardline spy in the franchise, but he was almost busted like a real-life espionage agent recently, and it was all Star Wars’ fault. Luna is currently on a PR tour ahead of Andor Season 2’s premiere, as well as Star Wars’ annual events like Celebration and May the 4th. One stop included a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host had some snitch-energy questions about what kind of swag Luna escaped with after filming Andor. While Diego Luna didn’t have sticky fingers like other actors have admitted to, he did get an official wrap gift that quickly got him jammed up.

As Luna explained to Kimmel, he was gifted with a Star Wars blaster replica after Andor Season 2 wrapped. Without thinking things through, Luna decided the prop would be easy to pack with his luggage and travel home with. Big mistake.

“I went to the airport, and I said, ‘I’m gonna take it with me because if I send it down…’” Luna explained, while indicating he was worried about theft. “And the work is so realistic. It’s so meticulously real – “real” for a galaxy far, far away. I was stopped in security in Heathrow [Airport], and the guys unwrapped the [blaster], and they were like, ‘Whoa, what is that!?’ And I was trying to grab it to say, ‘No, it’s just a prop!’ And everyone [went], ‘No, no, no! Don’t touch it!’

Luna’s Cassian Andor instincts clearly kicked in there, but the situation quickly escalated because hilariously enough, the security guards had a much darker impression of him from a different role: “And one guy recognizes me, but from Narcos, not from Star Wars. He’s like, ‘Whoa, wait a second!’ It was a mess, and I was hungover from the party, so I did look kind of broken, let’s put it that way.”

In the end, the situation calmed down, and Luna was able to ultimately travel home with the blaster… after filling out quite a lot of paperwork, and answering some very pointed questions.

“They asked me to go out, sign a letter, I had to show them in my phone pictures of the character, myself, grabbing the blaster. There’s even toys. They got it at the end,” Luna said, adding “But…” to infer just how much of a headache the whole situation was.

It’s hilarious to hear that Diego Luna – one of the more charming and soft-spoken stars out there – almost got himself in a situation over a Star Wars prop. It actually makes him even more relatable to millions of fans who have traveled to San Diego Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, and all kinds of other gatherings, having to explain to airport security why they have lightsabers, blasters, and other Star Wars memorabilia in tow.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22nd on Disney+.