This Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor Almost Played a Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Avatar: The Last Airbender and Star Wars Rebels are two beloved shows in pop culture and have something in common that fans may not know about. Dante Basco portrayed characters in both series, most famously in Avatar: The Last Airbender as Prince Zuko. Basco’s work as Zuko made the character a fan favorite and depicted a masterclass in storytelling when it comes to a properly executed redemption arc. Basco also worked on Star Wars Rebels as Jai Kell, a former Imperial cadet who escaped the Academy with the help of Ezra Bridger. Thanks to Ezra’s intervention, Kell and his mother were able to go into hiding, keeping them safe from the Empire’s retribution. Kell later went on to become a vital member of the rebellion on Lothal. Years later, Kell was brought into the live-action Star Wars universe as Lothal’s senator in the Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Ezra and Kell’s close ties, fans were surprised to learn that Dante Basco originally auditioned for the role of Ezra.

How Prince Zuko Could Have Been Ezra Bridger

On the latest episode of the iHeartRadio’s Rebels rewatch podcast, Pod of Rebellion, hosts Jon Lee Brady, Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), and Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger) were joined by special guest, Dante Basco. Basco discussed his experience with being a part of something as expansive and beloved as the Star Wars universe. But Basco also revealed that he originally auditioned for Ezra Bridger; however, the role ultimately went to Taylor Gray instead.

Fans can only imagine what the series would have been like if Basco, famous for his multifaceted performance as Prince Zuko, brought Ezra to life instead of Gray. That reality was closer than anyone realized, as Basco revealed that three actors — Taylor Gray, Bryton James, and Basco himself — were the final three actors to be considered for the role. Though Gray nabbed the coveted role, the producers brought both Basco and James back to play original characters connected specifically to Ezra for Episode 6 of the first season of Rebels, “Breaking Ranks.”

As young Imperial cadets, Jai Kell and Zare Leonis were both at the Academy for reasons that were not related to Imperial loyalty, but ulterior motives. Kell joined the cadets to keep his mother safe, while Leonis was there to find any information on his sister who went missing during her time in the Academy. When they meet Ezra — who is there on an undercover infiltration mission — the trajectory of both of their lives change. Kell and Leonis become integral characters to Ezra’s journey in not only that single episode, but later seasons.

Pod of Rebellion is a rewatch podcast that delves into each episode of Rebels. The hosts share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, discuss their characters’ development, and offer insights into the broader Star Wars universe. They also occasionally welcome guests from the Star Wars franchise, such as Dante Basco. It’s a show designed for Rebels enthusiasts looking for a nostalgic revisit with the actors who brought the story to life.

The Pod of Rebellion podcast is available anywhere you stream your podcast.