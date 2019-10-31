Amazon Surprise Releases Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 2 Early

Earlier today, streamer Amazon Prime Video surprised with a global release of the second season of their fan-favorite action-thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), one day ahead of its planned November 1 release. The announcement was made via Krasinski’s social media channels, and immediately following his posts, the series went live on Prime Video. The series, which centers on the lead character from a years-long franchise of spy novels from Tom Clancy, tracks the early years of Jack Ryan’s career, before The Hunt For Red October and other adventures that would make him a high-ranking and widely-respected CIA operative.

In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan (Krasinski), heads to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Two, is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

The series already has a third season pickup — but one that came with some strings. The showrunner has left, replaced by Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, who is also known for writing Den of Thieves and A Man Apart. David Scarpa, who wrote All The Money in the World, was originally set to showrun Season 3, but reportedly departed the project soon after coming on board.

Krasinski has a full plate on his schedule as he’s also attached to the sequel to A Quiet Place, as confirmed by producer Andrew Form.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.