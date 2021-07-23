Amazon's Wheel of Time Poster Reveals When the Series Premieres

✖

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel this afternoon, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed when their TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time will premiere with the first teaser poster for the series. Though no specific date was announced, a November 2021 premiere was confirmed. Production on the show as haphazard due to shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic with cameras first rolling in September of 2019 and being forced to shut down in March of last year. Filming finally wrapped this year though but there was little down time as production on season two has already begun. Check out the full poster below!

The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of the book series by the same name, written by Robert Jordan and finished by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan's death. Amazon's official description for the show reads: "Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Rafe Judkins, showrunner for the series, previously confirmed that the shutdowns in production were beneficial for the producers as it gave them time to refine the first season and even being breaking the story for the second (assuming Amazon eventually renewes the series). Judkins offered a lot of details during JordanCONline last year as well, specifically how they manage making changes to the source material in the adaptation.

"If my job is to protect the spine and the heart of what’s there, sometimes that is changing things," Judkins said (H/T WinterIsComing.net) "Because sometimes if you did them exactly as they were, a new audience to it wouldn’t actually understand the heart of what’s there because a lot of it is expressed inside someone’s head or it’s expressed by a character that gets a POV that we can’t really do on television. It’s those kind of things. You know a huge cast member coming for one scene and then not appearing for three books later causes all sorts of logistical problems.

The cast for Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.