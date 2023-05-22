AMC Extends Fans an Invitation in New Night Island Key Art

Fans of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe have been cordially invited to Night Island. On Monday, AMC released brand new key art for the network's upcoming six-part short form digital series, Night Island. Last month, it was announced that Jonathan Ceniceroz, one of the writers on Interview With the Vampire, is set to write the series, which is expected to debut sometime in late 2023 across all AMC streaming platforms — though it is unclear if the ongoing writers' strike will impact that timeline.

The series takes its name from a location in Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles, one most notably referenced in The Queen of the Damned. In Rice's books, Night Island is an island off the coast of Florida that was described by the late author as "Armand's own personal creation with its five dazzling glass stories of theaters, restaurants and shops", a place where "from sunset til dawn" one could buy anything they wanted and was a playground for vampires.

Night Island is waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/Ul4nOkrCPP — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) May 22, 2023

According to AMC, Night Island is set to follow the story of two art thieves who go undercover to steal a legendary and valuable painting, but soon realize that they've picked the absolute worst place in the world as Night Island is a haven for vampires. The series' key art seems to tease the ominous nature of the location as it features a splotch of blood on the invitation. You can check it out above. The series is set to be overseen by Mark Johnson's Gran Via.

"This year's Content Room Originals boast alignment with some of AMCN's biggest franchises and fan-favorite talent." said Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks. "By listening to what our fans want, and developing with an eye towards partner collaboration, the opportunities for success are unlimited."

Night Island isn't the only expansion of the Immortal Universe coming to AMC.

Last month, AMC also announced they are actively developing a third series for the shared universe based on Anne Rice's novels, this one, set around the world of the Talamasca. The series does not yet have a name but Oscar nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) is attached as showrunner and writer.

"The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios of AMC Networks said in a statement. "We're excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice's works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense."

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches have both been renewed for Season 2. Season 1 of both series are available to stream on AMC+.