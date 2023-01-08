AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2

There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.

Pantheon is an animated drama created by Craig Silverstein that features the voice talents of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, and Taylor Schilling. The series has been canceled after its first season despite getting a two-season order. The first season of the series is also being pulled from AMC's streaming services.

"As a result of the Plan, the programming assessments pertain to a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the Company's linear or digital platforms. The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles," AMC previously noted.

What Is Pantheon About?

Pantheon follows a young woman who starts receiving messages from her recently deceased father, only to learn that he had his consciousness uploaded into a server during a brain scan. Pantheon aims to explore the dangers of not just our reliance on technology, but also our obsession with the future. Daniel Dae Kim recently had a chat with ComicBook.com about the series and talked about what drew him to the role.

"I responded to the character because I'm a dad myself, and I know what it's like to try and be a good parent to a kid who's going through difficult things in school," Kim explained. "I'm also really interested in advancing technology and its social and ethical ramifications. I think technology can be both a blessing and a curse."

He added, "I feel fortunate that I'm able to participate in such a wide range of subject matter, themes and projects that appeal to different demographics," the actor said. "This area of adult animation is relatively new to me and what's interesting about it is there's nothing different in the way I approach preparing for this role as I do for any live action characters. It's a sturdy structure and story."

How do you feel about all of these recent cancellations? Tell us in the comments.