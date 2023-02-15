AMC Releases New Lucky Hank Trailer Starring Bob Odenkirk

After the conclusion of Better Call Saul last year, Bob Odenkirk is already headed back to AMC — and we now have the best look yet at what that will entail. On Wednesday, AMC released the second full trailer for Lucky Hank, a new drama series starring Odenkirk. Formerly titled Straight Man, the series will premiere on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service on Sunday, March 19th.

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. "As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake."

What is Lucky Hank about?

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank's discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Mireille Enos stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank's life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she's on and the choices she's made.

Additional series regulars include Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough with guest stars that include Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nuñez.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero(PEN15) are executive producers.

How does Lucky Hank differ from Better Call Saul?

As Odenkirk previously told Entertainment Weekly, Lucky Hank finds a tonal middle ground that was a pleasant surprise to him.

"I just think tonally it's great. It feels like a new mashup of comedy and drama that we've been on the verge of for a long time. [It's like] you took a very fun show – like a Parks and Rec – and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.' So it's really a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we've gotten to do on Better Call Saul."

As mentioned above, Lucky Hank will premiere on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service on Sunday, March 19th.