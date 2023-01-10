Iron Man 3's Shane Black & The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero Team for AMC Spy Series

Two notable names in the genre space are teaming up for a new spy series. On Tuesday, it was announced that AMC Networks has acquired the rights to Bannerman, the spy book series penned by John Maxim. AMC's adaptation of the books is expected to be a television series, which will be executive produced by Iron Man 3's Shane Black, The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero, and Friday the 13th's Brian Witten. Jeffrey Maxim is set to serve as a consulting producer. The news was announced during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation.

"Maxim is an untapped national treasure, and AMC provides a proper fit," Black said in a statement. "It's time."

"I read this entire series years ago and found the contrasting worlds of these dark and tortured souls desperate to live normal lives quite compelling," Nicotero added. "To partner with Shane on this, who shares the same passion that I do for the books, takes this project to a whole other level."

What are the Bannerman books about?

The series consists of five books, The Bannerman Solution, The Bannerman Effect, Bannerman's Law, Bannerman's Promise and Bannerman's Ghosts. You can find the synopsis for The Bannerman Solution below.

"Paul Bannerman was once his nation's deadliest weapon – a top covert operative heading up the most lethal group of contract agents and network specialists in all of Europe. Now Bannerman is a liability – an unpredictable loose cannon that could irreparably damage America's shaky intelligence structure, if he chose to. So the decision has come down from the top: Bannerman and his people must be eliminated. Suddenly death is running in Westport, Connecticut – one in a nationwide network of secret "halfway towns" where the country's most dangerous former agents have been "retired." At war with powerful elements within his own government – a war not of his making – Bannerman has been lured here to this place of yard sales, mini-vans, commuter trains, and murder. The plan is for Bannerman and those he ran to die here, quietly. But Bannerman has other plans."

