American Born Chinese TV Spot Featuring Michelle Yeoh Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

Disney+ has released a new TV spot for American Born Chinese, revealing the release date for the eagerly anticipated adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. As seen in the new video (which you can check out below) the series will debut on Wednesday, May 24th on the streaming platform. The series, which is helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Academy Award nominees Stephanie Hsu, Michelle. Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan as well as Jim Liu, and Daniel Wu.

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

"Reading Kelvin's riveting adaptation of Gene's incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page," director Destin Daniel Cretton previously wrote. "I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we've experienced on TV, and I can't wait for the world to see what we're cooking up."

"Gene Luen Yang's book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers," executive producer Kelvin Yu added. "Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It's all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of."

"I'm stunned that people are still reading it," Yang said previously. "I was actually just in Boston a month ago talking about this book, and in a lot of ways I feel very fortunate for the support that I get from teachers, librarians, and comic book fans. I did not expect this when I first did that book. With the show specifically, I think one of the challenging parts, but it's also one of the most meaningful parts of the show, is thinking through how the conversation about Asian America has changed from the publication of the book until now?"

American Born Chinese debuts May 24th on Disney+.