Disney+ Confirms American Born Chinese Guest Stars in New Preview

Disney+ has released a new teaser for American Born Chinese, adapting the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen-Yang, that reveals the show's list of guest stars. That list includes Ronny Chieng as an unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; and Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon. They join previously announced guest stars Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also added Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Per the press release, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

American Born Chinese Disney+ Series Cast

The series' main cast includes Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers, Central Park) is the show's executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Short Term 12) is directing and serves as an executive producer, with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.

"Reading Kelvin's riveting adaptation of Gene's incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page," director Destin Daniel Cretton previously wrote. "I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we've experienced on TV, and I can't wait for the world to see what we're cooking up."

"Gene Luen Yang's book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers," Yu added. "Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It's all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of."

American Born Chinese debuts on Disney+ in the spring.