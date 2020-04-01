American Dad! Trailer Reveals New Episode Return Date

American Dad! is (finally) coming back with new episodes for season 16, starting on Monday, April 13th at 10pm EST on TBS. Seth MacFarlane’s animated series’ return date was revealed in the new trailer above, which was released by the network, just in time for April Fool’s Day. The trailer for brings back with the Smith Family, who are busy interrogating titular All-American dad Stan Smith (MacFarlane) about why he knows so much about Colombia. Of course, being a CIA man, Stan can’t exactly divulge what he knows about the region – but being Stan Smith, he also can’t exactly let the question go, either.

American Dad! has been renewed for two more years on TBS, as the animated series is top 5 for cable comedies, pulling in a whopping 18M total viewers for season 16 (so far). 2020 will also be the fifteen-year anniversary of American Dad!, and the show’s 300th epiosde milestone will air on September 14th. The slate of guests stars for upcoming episodes include The Weeknd, Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye (as per Deadline). It’s also reported that after season 16 ends, American Dad! season 17 will launch later this year.

Seth MacFarlane has been something of a sorcerer when it comes to escaping cancellation and failure, and turning near disaster into massive success. His breakout animated series Family Guy got axed at Fox after 3 seasons – but thanks to it becoming a massive hit on DVD, the network scrambled to get it back, and Family Guy is still running in season 18, as we speak. American Dad! was canceled by Fox in season 11 (2014), only to have TBS pick it up and turn it into cable ratings gold. Most of all, in the minds of many fans, American Dad! is the best of MacFarlane’s works (sorry, The Cleveland Show…).

If you’re (somehow) not familiar, here’s the synopsis for American Dad!:

The series focuses on the eccentric upper middle class Smith family in the fictional community of Langley Falls, Virginia and their three housemates: Father, husband, CIA agent, Republican, and breadwinner Stan; his wife and homemaker/housewife, Francine; their liberal, hippie, college-aged daughter, Hayley; and their dorky high-school-aged son, Steve. There are three additional main characters, including Hayley’s boyfriend and later husband, Jeff Fischer; the family’s unusual goldfish, Klaus, who has the brain of an East German athlete; and Roger, the alien, who is a deceitful, self-serving master of disguise. Stan’s boss Avery Bullock (Patrick Stewart), the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, is a recurring character.

American Dad! returns on Monday, April 13th, on TBS.