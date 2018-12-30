‘American Gods’ Season 2 Opening Minutes Released Online

Your worship of #AmericanGods has been rewarded. Check out the first three minutes of Season 2, and don’t miss the premiere March 10 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/Vnu3x1GI1s — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) December 30, 2018

It’s been tumultuous journey, but the second season of American Gods is finally ready to premiere on Starz.

Ahead of the series’ return, the premium network released the first three minutes of the Season 2 premiere of American Gods online, showing the struggles of new gods Mr. World and Technical Boy after Mr. Wednesday AKA Odin kicked off a new war. Watch it in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After just one season, American Gods has already experienced a lot of turmoil behind the scenes as showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exited the series over reported differences with creator Neil Gaiman.

The order for the second season was shortened from eight episodes to 10 for the incoming showrunner Jesse Alexander.

The first trailer for American Gods Season 2 debuted at New York Comic Con in October, but just a month before word came out that Alexander had been removed from his duties as showrunner in the middle of production.

After the Hollywood Reporter said that Alexander had been ordered to stop working on the series, with an anonymous source saying he was “fired but not fired,” the latest showrunner issued a statement:

“We are all working very hard to make American Gods the series that its fans want and deserve.”

Both Starz and Freemantle Media, who produces the series, also chimed in on Alexander’s reported departure, dancing around the reasons why he was removed.

“American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience,” a Starz spokesperson said.

“We stand by our network partner’s statement and share in their confidence that season two will exceed expectations,” said Freemantle’s statement. “Our cast and crew are extremely passionate about the show and have delivered something that remains loyal to the source material and true to the creative vision of Neil Gaiman.”

Gaiman himself has been busy bringing his series Good Omens to life as the showrunner for Amazon, but work on American Gods seems all but completed at this point. Fans will judge if it lives up to the first season when the show premieres on Starz on March 10th.