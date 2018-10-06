‘American Gods’ Season 2 Trailer Released

After suffering a number of behind-the-scenes troubles, the second season of American Gods debuted its first trailer today at New York Comic Con. Check out the trailer above ahead of its 2019 return.

In the series, “When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Little does Shadow know, this storm will change the course of his entire life. Left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow finds himself in the center of a world that he struggles to understand. It’s a world where magic is real, where the Old Gods fear both irrelevance and the growing power of the New Gods, like Technology and Media. Mr. Wednesday seeks to build a coalition of Old Gods to defend their existence in this new America, and reclaim some of the influence that they’ve lost. As Shadow travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it.”

Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Yetide Badaki, Orlando Jones, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish, and more star in Season Two.

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller developed the series and served as showrunners on the first season, though the duo departed prior to Season Two. Last month, the series was put on a brief production hiatus before the finale could be filmed, with new showrunner Jesse Alexander being ordered to stop moving forward on the series.

Understandably, potentially losing three showrunners in two seasons didn’t bode well for the show, with studio Freemantle and STARZ both issuing statements in hopes of appeasing disappointed fans.

“American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience,” a STARZ representative shared.

“We stand by our network partner’s statement and share in their confidence that season two will exceed expectations,” said Freemantle’s statement. “Our cast and crew are extremely passionate about the show and have delivered something that remains loyal to the source material and true to the creative vision of Neil Gaiman. We think fans will feel the same when we share a first look at New York Comic Con in a few weeks.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of American Gods before it debuts next year.

