An Underrated Supernatural TV Series Is About To Disappear From Netflix

In the world of streaming, nothing is permanent. The constantly shifting landscape of content licensing and platform changes means that many streaming titles have an expiration date, and that holds true for Netflix. The streamer has added some exciting titles throughout December but has gotten rid of several others. Ahead of its Season 3 premiere next month, a sleeper hit supernatural teen drama is leaving Netflix, and subscribers only have a few more days to stream it.

School Spirits, sibling creators Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud’s YA show about a teen stuck in afterlife limbo at her high school as she investigates her own mysterious disappearance, is scheduled to leave Netflix on December 31st. The series originally premiered on Paramount+ in March 2023 and joined Netflix’s catalog later that same year as the first major Paramount+ Original licensed to Netflix in the United States. Season 2, which debuted in January of this year, never made it to the platform and never will with the show’s upcoming departure. All eight episodes currently streaming on Netflix will disappear just weeks before the School Spirits Season 3 premiere on January 28, 2026.

School Spirits Is the Underrated Supernatural Show You Need To See

School Spirits is an underrated gem. The series, which holds an average 91% critic score and 93% audience rating across its two seasons on Rotten Tomatoes, feels like a mix of teen mystery dramas like Pretty Little Liars and Veronica Mars, but with the supernatural twist of shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Lockwood & Co.

A ghost-led whodunit in a high school setting that brings all of the teen angst and supernatural elements of some of the best in their respective genres, School Spirits is insanely fun, surprisingly deep, and easy to binge-watch. The show keeps viewers guessing with its central murder plot and invested with a focus on the connections and relationships between the diverse group of teen ghosts, balancing the spookier elements with plenty of humor and heart.

The show has been consistently good, raising its critic score from an 83% in Season 1 to a perfect 100% in Season 2. The second season was described by critics as “an engrossing spectacle” and “an edgy and gripping second season that’ll have you putting on your detective hat to figure everything out.” The entire show is criminally underrated, delivering more depth and heart than typical teen shows and a complex plot to keep viewers hooked.

Where to Stream School Spirits After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix subscribers unfortunately won’t get to see School Spirits Season 2 join the platform and are now left with only a few more days to binge-watch Season 1. When those eight episodes leave Netflix, School Spirits Season 1 will stream exclusively on Paramount+, its permanent streaming home, alongside Season 2. The upcoming third season is set to premiere with three episodes on Paramount+ on January 28th. New episodes will then drop weekly through the season finale in March.

