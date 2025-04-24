Andor Season 2 Just Confirmed That the Star Wars Universe Has Its Own Pop-Music Bangers

A minor detail in Andor Season 2 just went a long way toward making the Star Wars universe feel more real and fleshed-out. In Episode 3, “Harvest,” we see a lively dance party on the wealthy planet Chandrila, with characters doing a coordinated dance and singing along. This confirms that there is in-universe pop music that is recognized throughout the galaxy, and the best part is, it includes a reference to Andor Season 1. Throughout the song, the celebrants repeatedly shout the word “Niamos,” which is the name of the planet Cassian Andor first visited in Season 1, Episode 7, “Announcement.” It’s a small connection, but it makes this setting feel more authentic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Harvest” takes us to a wedding on Chandrila, where we see the friends and family of the couple dancing enthusiastically. They seem to have some loose choreography memorized, and they all know just when to throw their hands in the air and shout: “Niamos!” That alone humanizes the people of Star Wars a bit — like us, they can bond over shared music, and like our party music, it references popular vacation spots.

Fans may recall that Niamos is an idyllic tropical planet, beloved by tourists and the wealthy. As New York Times film critic Siddhant Adklakha pointed out on X, this is “the Star Wars equivalent of yelling ‘MIAMI’” in the middle of a pop song. It’s such a mundane but real part of our lives here on earth that it feels extremely foreign in the Star Wars galaxy. At the same time, it tells us that some parts of the human experience are universal.

Cassian returned to Niamos in in the penultimate episode of Season 1, but we have not seen it since then. The planet has only appeared in Andor, though it was actually mentioned twice last year in other media — once in the comic book Jango Fett 3, and once in the video game Star Wars Outlaws. Now that this song is taking on a life of its own, it’s possible that we’ll see more of Niamos, but perhaps it would be better to leave it as-is.

Commenters cracked a lot of jokes about this self-referential song, noting that up until now they assumed the “Cantina Song” was the only music that ever played in a galaxy far, far away. A breakout song is a great way to get Andor Season 2’s first week started, but there’s much more ahead. The series continues with three more episodes on Tuesday, April 29th.