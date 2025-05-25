Andor’s Series High Streaming Ratings Don’t Come Close to This Returning Netflix Favorite

In the geek culture world, it may seem like Andor is the biggest hit of the year so far, but in the overall streaming ecosystem, it’s actually pretty far behind the number one show right now: You. Andor Season 2 premiered on April 22nd on Disney+, while You Season 5 — the show’s final season — dropped on April 24th on Netflix. Nielsen just released its ratings and viewership metrics for that week, revealing that You was the most-watched series by far, while Andor just barely made the chart at number 10. Andor still had a lot going for it, and was the number five most-watched original series on the streaming chart that week. Still, it couldn’t come close to the grand finale of Netflix’s psychological thriller-drama.

In the week of April 21st to April 27th, fans collectively watched Andor for 721 million minutes, according to Nielsen. That’s nothing to scoff at, but in the same time frame, You was watched for a total of 1.67 billion minutes — nearly two and a half times the total viewership. This in spite of the fact that Andor Season 2 was out for two days longer than You Season 5. However, there are a lot of factors that make it hard to draw conclusions from this comparison.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 506 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

For one thing, You dropped its season all at once in the typical Netflix binge-watch model, meaning fans could chew through all 10 new episodes all at once. Andor, on the other hand, dropped three episodes per week, meaning there was over three times as much new content to watch for You fans. You also has the advantage of being an older show which has had more time to gather a loyal audience, though perhaps we can call that even since Andor has the full momentum of the Star Wars franchise behind it.

As for similarities, both shows were dropping their final seasons here, and both were saw a boost in the viewership of older episodes as well as new ones. In fact, they were relatively even in that regard — according to Nielsen, Andor Season 2 accounted for 65% of Andor views that week, while the rest came from Season 1. You Season 5 accounted for 67% of views that week, while Season 1 was the second-most-viewed season. That’s because the finale of You drew heavily from the storyline of its first season, tying up loose ends and bringing the original story full circle.

Many of the other shows in Nielsen’s top 10 list are older shows that consistently pull in high streaming numbers as people binge-watch or re-watch them. These range from children’s shows like Bluey to procedurals like NCIS and dramas like Grey’s Anatomy. The other originals on the chart are The Last of Us, Black Mirror, and the Netflix original film Havoc.

These kinds of metrics offer us some interesting perspective on what we’re all watching, what we may be missing out on, and the relative popularity of our personal favorites. Still, they don’t convey the real cultural impact of each show on the list, or the legacy they will leave behind. For Star Wars fans, Andor is undoubtedly going to stand out as one of the most exciting streaming series of 2025.