Animated Fantasy TV Show With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Just Became a U.S. Streaming Hit

Fantasy is red-hot right now, thanks to a young generation of TV and movie viewers who were raised on fantasy book series that became mainstream hits. It’s also helped that fantasy TV series have become international hits in the last decade, and every studio has invested in both live-action and animated fantasy shows as major parts of their content libraries. And the second half of 2026 is going to be filled with some highly anticipated new and returning fantasy series.

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Amazon-MGM is quickly getting a reputation for low-key being the new fandom hub, and a pretty wide lane of that is fantasy genre content. Later this year, Prime Video will be premiering the new season of its Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power; however, summertime is already seeing Prime Video on a hot streak, thanks to the return of its hit animated fantasy series.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Tops Streaming Charts

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Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult animated series based on the web series Critical Role, which features professional voice actors playing through Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. The series chronicles the first Critical Role campaign, “Vox Machina,” while a spinoff series, The Mighty Nein, based on the second campaign, premiered on Prime Video last November.

Typically, when breaking down aggregate reviews on a new or returning show, we try to do a balanced job of presenting “both sides” of critical opinion. However, in the case of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, there are now two sides about it (as you can see below). The series is getting rave reviews, and the hype is translating to some impressive streaming numbers.

Two days after its premiere, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 sits at No. 7 in Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 rankings, overall; similarly, the series is sitting at No. 5 in the Top 10 TV Shows rankings. Every season of Vox Machina has seen an increase in ratings and viewership alike, with Season 4 definitely continuing that upward trend.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 will be the final season, and it already seems like the hype for it will be the highest yet. Critical Role has also inspired plenty of other campaigns that could be adapted into spinoff series (like Mighty Nein), so the franchise as a whole is only getting bigger and better with time.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Has Perfect Scores

The Legend of vox Machina Season 4 / Prime Video

Season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered with a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive viewers’ score of 94% on the “Popcornmeter.” Critics like Screen Rant’s Craig Elvy claim that Season 4 of Vox Machina is actually just more confirmation that it is one of the best fantasy shows around. “The Legend of Vox Machina was already the best fantasy series on TV before season 4. These latest episodes glue the series to its throne just a little more firmly.”

Nerdist’s Camila Buck agrees, saying, “This fourth one is pretty up to par with the rest so far. In true Vox Machina style, the show introduces new characters and new dangers, and keeps the audience engaged by combining tasteful humor and a very interesting plot.”

Wendy Lee Szany of The Movie Couple took it further, outright stating that The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 is, in no uncertain terms, the “best season of the series, and that’s saying something when every season has been excellent. The character development and arcs this season is so well written and stands out. Emotional, chaotic, perfect.”

The Legend of Vox Machina is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!