The Legend of Vox Machina Is Officially Repeating the Best Part of Its Spinoff (& Is Better for It)

The Legend of Vox Machina is officially repeating the best part of its recent spinoff, and it’s making Prime Video’s fantasy series even more compelling. The Legend of Vox Machina is back for Season 4, and it’s kicking off a new story — one that will eventually see the titular team facing down their most powerful villain yet. Of course, they’ll need to reunite first. The end of Season 3 left the group scattered, and some of them are more reluctant to dive back into action than others. SPOILERS ahead for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, Episodes 1-3.

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The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina‘s new season catch fans up with the group. However, it’s not until the third installment that Vox Machina (mostly) reunites. Even then, it’s clear their dynamic has shifted. A year apart will do that to even the closest of friends. The characters will need to rebuild their relationships in Season 4. In that sense, the series is officially embracing the best of The Mighty Nein.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Is Repeating the Best Part of The Mighty Nein

Image via Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina spinoff The Mighty Nein debuted late last year, quickly cementing itself as one of the strongest fantasy offerings of 2025. One of the series’ biggest strengths is the way it brings together its central band of misfits — a deeply flawed group of individuals who doesn’t know or trust one another when the show opens. It’s a stark contrast from The Legend of Vox Machina, which kicks off with its team already intact. The relationships are established before we even meet the main characters, and that allows the series to jump right into their adventures. It’s useful for the pacing, but it does depend on viewers believing in their bonds without much evidence at first.

With the team separated and growing apart in Season 4, The Legend of Vox Machina now has the chance to do what The Mighty Nein pulls off in Season 1. It gets to gradually build its major relationships with far more tension and drama than the first time around. The members of Vox Machina obviously have more reason to trust one another — they’ve quite literally been through Hell together — but they’ll need to work for their bonds as this outing continues. This is already making The Legend of Vox Machina a better show, helping it maintain its near-perfect streak.

The Characters Working for Their Relationships Makes The Legend of Vox Machina a Better Show

Image via Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina‘s characters fighting for their friendships is making the show even better, as it’s giving both the individual players and their relationships greater depth. Splitting the team and placing them in fresh circumstances allows us to see new sides of these characters — from Pike, who is far more cynical than before, to Keyleth, who’s finding her power outside of the group. This helps keep the series interesting, even four seasons in, but it benefits it beyond that.

It’s also giving viewers far more reason to invest in these relationships, making them feel more earned than before. Vox Machina is endearing from the start, but there’s something special about watching an ensemble form despite their differences. This is what makes The Mighty Nein so enthralling, and it’s working just as well for The Legend of Vox Machina. This Season 4 shift will ensure the series sticks the landing, too, making its ending even more memorable.

The Legend of Vox Machina’s Shift Sets Up a More Powerful Ending

With The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 making its central connections feel fully earned, the series is setting up a powerful ending. The Legend of Vox Machina Season 5 will be the final chapter of the Prime Video show. As such, it’s likely the stakes will be sky high. Season 4 is already setting up the overwhelming threat of the Whispered One. Fans will undoubtedly be anxious for their favorite characters and feeling emotional before Vox Machina’s showdown with him is through. Such experiences will be more hard-hitting after emphasizing the team and their relationships throughout Season 4.

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