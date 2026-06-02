Prime Video’s Underrated Fantasy Masterpiece Returns This Week (& It’s Already 100% Rated)

Yes, it’s a show for D&D nerds, by D&D nerds. But even if Dungeons & Dragons isn’t your thing, that doesn’t mean that it’s not also one of the best fantasy series that’s come around in a long, long time (even if its successor is slightly better). And the few early reviews of the show’s 4th season, which debuts on Prime Video tomorrow, have trickled in and are currently putting the new season at 100%—no small feat for an animated fantasy series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legend of Vox Machina returns tomorrow, and it’s doing so on the tail of some serious praise from critics. The series centers on a group called Vox Machina, a band of eight misfit heroes made up of a very messy bard, the father of fantasy firearms, two traumatized half-elf twins, a druid who can’t return home, and the coolest cleric/barbarian duo we’ve ever seen on screen. They find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces, including The Whispered One, who promises to end the world as they know it—as if fighting a conclave of dragons wasn’t enough.

Season 4 Is Shaping Up To Be the Best Season Yet

Play video

And that’s high praise, considering how well the first three seasons performed, with the series as a whole sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. And early reviews show that the team behind the show isn’t resting on their laurels, delivering a story that’s as epic as everything that came before it and darker than anything we’ve seen from them yet. “With high stakes, new allies, and a terrifying evil, season 4 is the most emotional and dark one yet—and that says a lot. Once again, this cast delivers their best performances to date,” says critic Tessa Smith.

Talking about what the newest addition brings to the series as a whole, critic Camilla Buck says, “In true Vox Machina style, the show introduces new characters and new dangers, and keeps the audience engaged by combining tasteful humor and a very interesting plot.” And fans of Critical Role, the actual play that the series is based on, know exactly the new dangers that are being introduced in the penultimate season—and they can’t wait to see this new villain come to life.

What are you most looking forward to in the fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to swing by and see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.