Anne Heche Joins ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 6 at NBC

Anne Heche is reportedly set for a recurring role in Chicago P.D. season 6.

Heche is stepping into the beloved police drama as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, according to a report by Deadline. In the brutal but heartfelt world of the show, Katherine Brennan will be a calculating, analytical force. She is described as “political, but often self-serving,” indicating that she might spell trouble for the tight-knit department the show centers around.

Heche is coming off a role on The Brave, another NBC drama about service men and women, it centered around the military rather than the police. She played Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Patricia Campbell. While she is not an avid user of social media, she was very engaged with the show’s fans on Twitter. After The Brave was canceled, she joined her co-stars in thanking their viewers, coining the hashtag “best fans ever.”

If Heche brings that same energy to the Chicago P.D. fandom, she will likely be rewarded for it. The show has a massive following, and it inspires obsession thanks to its shared universe with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. The four shows make up a massive franchise and weave narratives that overlap and intersect in intricate ways.

The Chicago franchise was co-created by Dick Wolf, the mind behind many of the most popular and long-lasting procedural dramas of all time. He worked with Derek Haas and Michael Brandt to build the shows up to a primetime empire, which shows no signs of slowing down.

Chicao P.D. specifically focuses on the departments Intelligence Unit, an elite group fighting back against organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile cases. Heche joins a cast that includes Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Jason Beghe and Tracy Spiridakos..

More recently, Heche has focused on TV. She did another stint as a guest star on Quantico, and starred in a Canadian post-apocalyptic series called Aftermath. reportedly just finished filming a civil rights drama from Astute Films, The Best of Enemies. In it, she stars alongside Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell.

Chicago P.D. is expected to return this fall.