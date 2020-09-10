Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd to Narrate and Produce Tiny World Series

✖

From Clueless to Wet Hot American Summer, Paul Rudd has been known for many movies throughout his career. However, in recent years, the actor has garnered a whole lot of Marvel fans for playing Ant-Man/Scott Lang in the MCU. While plans for a third Ant-Man movie continue to blossom, Rudd will be sticking to the world of little beings. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will be narrating and executive producing Tiny World, an Apple original docuseries about the planet's smallest creatures.

"Tiny World will give viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of over 200 species," EW explains. "Each episode combines stunning cinematography with dynamic storytelling to show the world through the eyes of the tiniest animals and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive. Nearly a decade of filming in ecosystems around the world — ranging from the African savanna to the backyard garden — reveals never-before-seen moments captured by the latest in groundbreaking video technology."

As for Ant-Man 3, director Peyton Reed recently revealed he finally finished the upcoming movie's story. “We have [cracked the story],” Reed shared. “Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic." During the interview, Reed also spoke about the dynamic between Ant-Man and Wasp.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed explained of Evangeline Lilly's character. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way,” he revealed.

While there aren't a lot of details known about the upcoming film, Reed previously told us he'd like to explore the Quantum Realm in-depth during any subsequent installments. "I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

The first half of Tiny World premieres on AppleTV+ on October 2nd, and the second part will drop in 2021. Ant-Man 3 does not have a release date yet but is expected to come out sometime in 2022.