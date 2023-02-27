Marvel's Anthony Mackie Wants to Join Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Come Hell or high water, Anthony Mackie is going to join the Star Wars Universe. In fact, when Lucasfilm first announced its intentions to produce The Mandalorian, Mackie did everything in his power to gets his agents on the phone with the decision-makers at the San Francisco-based production house. As it turns out, Mackie is one of the world's biggest Boba Fett fans and now has a goal of joining the franchise at some point in his career, no matter the size of the role.

"Yo, when I heard they were doing- this is the one and only time I call my agent, and my manager, and said, 'It's gonna be a problem,' was when I heard they were doing The Mandalorian," Mackie said on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (via The Direct). "I was like, 'Yo, now, I ain't gonna make this no conversation. I ain't gonna get on no, I'm star-type sh*t,'I ain't gonna yell at y'all, but we we need to- Come on. Come on. I am the best. I have the helmet. I can literally show up in my costume from my house, ready to shoot.'"

Does Anthony Mackie still want to be in The Mandalorian?

Regardless, Mackie wants to appear in the show however he can, even if it means he'll be relegated to a bit role or someone stuck in the background.

"That's real. I wasn't available. Now, I'm trying to get one of those roles in the background, where they're doing the thing, and I take off my helmet, and go, 'That was a long flight.' That's it," the actor added. "That's all I want is one scene. I just want everybody to know that I was one of them."

What is Anthony Mackie's nickname?

As it turns out, Mackie has been a lifelong fan of all things Star Wars. Growing up, the actor's nickname was Lando, after Billy Dee William's fan-favorite character.

"You just never knew why, or what, or how. There was something so unique about the way he moved through that universe that no one else could emulate. Like I always wanted to be Lando," Mackie said. "Growing up my nickname was Lando. That's what I made people call me."

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st on Disney+ while Captain America: New World Order is currently set to hit theaters May 3, 2024.

What characters would you like to see Mackie play in the Star Wars world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.