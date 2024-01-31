Idris Elba's Hijack Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s Hijack is taking off for Season 2. The streamer announced that Idris Elba's Sam Nelson will take to the skies again after a successful Season 1 on the platform. In Hijack, the fan-favorite actor plays a negotiator on a plane that gets hijacked by terrorists mid-flight. It's up to Elba's character to "diffuse" the situation after he discovers there's more to the attackers' plot than meets the eye. After launching last year, Hijack drew a lot of praise from all corners of the Internet. That and a sturdy performance on Rotten Tomatoes is probably enough to make this one a winner. As of right now, there are no plot details about Hijack Season 2. However, that will probably change closer to the release date.

"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1," Elba mentioned in the press release announcing more Hijack. "It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!"

"Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris' riveting performance in 'Hijack,' and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2," Jay Hunt, Apple TV+'s creative director for Europe added.

Could There Be More Luther Coming?

All the love for Hijack has Elba dreaming of extensions for all the franchises he's been a part of. Not too long ago Netflix rolled out Luther: The Fallen Sun. In that adventure, Elba put on that iconic coat and explored the fallout from the main series on Netflix. Collider asked the star about possibly getting to do more Luther. The success of the Netflix movie would seem to be encouraging. However, in the world of streaming nothing is exactly a slam dunk. But, that kind of performance usually leads to some kind of announcement from the red streaming brand.

"Yeah, it did really well," Elba mused. "Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement since it was the first film from the television show. I'm hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

What Is Hijack About?

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Here's how Apple describes the series: "Told in real time, "Hijack" is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing."

"The series is written by George Kay ("Lupin," "Criminal") and will be directed by Jim Field Smith ("Criminal," "The Wrong Mans"), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier. "Hijack" will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door."

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Hijack? Let us know down in the comments!